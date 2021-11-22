Comerica Bank Sells 1,233 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $133.08 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.76.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

