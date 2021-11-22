Comerica Bank Sells 13,553 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.25% of Oxford Industries worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,473 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,368,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NYSE OXM opened at $106.43 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

