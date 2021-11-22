Comerica Bank Sells 1,648 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $431.05 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $326.06 and a 52 week high of $432.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

