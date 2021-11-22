Comerica Bank Sells 2,542 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $69.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.