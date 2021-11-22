Comerica Bank Sells 36,659 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 36,659 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $100.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

