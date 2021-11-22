Comerica Bank Sells 3,781 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

CBU opened at $74.84 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

