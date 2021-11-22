Comerica Bank Sells 6,409 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMG opened at $165.88 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average of $174.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

