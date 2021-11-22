Comerica Bank Trims Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Diodes worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after buying an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $110.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $111.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,496. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

