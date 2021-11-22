Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of NCR worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in NCR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in NCR by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in NCR by 3.2% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.75. NCR Co. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

