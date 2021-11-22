Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $61.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

