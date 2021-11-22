Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.74

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.74 and last traded at $102.53, with a volume of 102311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,548. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.