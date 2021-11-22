Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

