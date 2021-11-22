Comparing Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) & Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -245.41% -98.31% -67.28% Enveric Biosciences N/A -46.62% -36.50%

0.7% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Enveric Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $5.03 million 98.26 -$69.48 million ($2.14) -0.43 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 0.87 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

Enveric Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nabriva Therapeutics and Enveric Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 559.34%. Enveric Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 301.23%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

