Comparing Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 17.27% 48.97% 22.39% Dassault Systèmes 15.71% 18.52% 7.69%

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Associates and Dassault Systèmes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dassault Systèmes 3 5 4 0 2.08

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus target price of $190.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Dassault Systèmes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $586.37 million 18.16 $87.24 million $1.72 97.81 Dassault Systèmes $5.09 billion 16.55 $560.87 million $0.68 92.77

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates. Dassault Systèmes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Dassault Systèmes on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides energy & materials; construction, cities and territories; and business services. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

