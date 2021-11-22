CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of CONMED worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. abrdn plc bought a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 204,751 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,968,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $142.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $97.95 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,480 shares of company stock worth $14,287,078 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

