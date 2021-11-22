CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 7.6% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.51. 3,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 455,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

