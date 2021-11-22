Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $68,762,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $78.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.