Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $237.31

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $237.31 and last traded at $237.31, with a volume of 70 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

