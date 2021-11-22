Contrasting Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 23.30% 28.98% 18.12% Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -1,130.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cadence Design Systems and Rego Payment Architectures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 2 10 0 2.69 Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus target price of $170.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.58%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Rego Payment Architectures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.68 billion 19.44 $590.64 million $2.48 75.89 Rego Payment Architectures $30,000.00 2,790.63 -$14.57 million N/A N/A

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Rego Payment Architectures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Rego Payment Architectures

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control. The company was founded by Jo Webber and Pradeep Ittycheria on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

