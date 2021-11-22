Contrasting Value Line (VALU) & Its Rivals

Value Line (NASDAQ: VALU) is one of 73 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Value Line to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Value Line and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.39 million $23.28 million 17.93 Value Line Competitors $2.37 billion $248.45 million 41.89

Value Line’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Value Line. Value Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Value Line and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line Competitors 661 3095 3315 123 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Value Line’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Value Line has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Value Line has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 57.25% 35.37% 19.56% Value Line Competitors 26.47% 29.91% 13.40%

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Value Line pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Value Line lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Value Line rivals beat Value Line on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

