Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $220.90 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $168.88 and a one year high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.88. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.