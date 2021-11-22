Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $7.22 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $440.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

