Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Zoetis by 85.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zoetis by 216.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

ZTS opened at $226.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average of $196.97. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,109 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

