Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,128 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises approximately 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,336,000 after buying an additional 154,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,485,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $86.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $88.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,365 shares of company stock worth $9,302,995. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

