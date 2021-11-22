Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,491 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $343.11 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $345.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.04 and its 200-day moving average is $287.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

