ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Shares Down 2.9%

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 213.90 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 213.90 ($2.79). Approximately 3,185,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,194,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.20 ($2.88).

CTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 256.83 ($3.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 41.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

