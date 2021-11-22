Convex Finance (CVX) Price Down 28.3% This Week

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.47 or 0.00037970 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $799.42 million and $25.95 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00070075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00092334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.93 or 0.07179533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,279.73 or 0.99524470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance’s total supply is 75,297,919 coins and its circulating supply is 37,231,499 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

