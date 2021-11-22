CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 639,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 553,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. CooTek has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

