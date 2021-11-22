Copart, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPRT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $152.41 on Monday. Copart has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Copart by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $59,936,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Copart by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.