Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce sales of $123.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $124.20 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $113.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $468.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.62 million to $469.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $538.56 million, with estimates ranging from $531.68 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $29.07.

NYSE:CLB opened at $24.38 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

