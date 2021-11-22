Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 135,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 182.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 138,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 112.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 538,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

