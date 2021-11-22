Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $7.17 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $31.86 or 0.00055917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,364.92 or 0.98916018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00045498 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.41 or 0.00534210 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000158 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 282,792,714 coins and its circulating supply is 225,008,111 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos

