Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lessened by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $541.09. 25,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,339. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $535.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.22. The company has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

