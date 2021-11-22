Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $203.21 and last traded at $205.83, with a volume of 30636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.88.

Specifically, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,854 shares of company stock worth $40,631,552. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

