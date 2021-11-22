Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Credicorp worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Credicorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Credicorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE BAP opened at $120.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.