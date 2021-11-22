Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Credicorp worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Credicorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Credicorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAP opened at $120.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

