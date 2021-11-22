Credit Suisse AG Acquires 17,316 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,740,000 after acquiring an additional 384,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,141,000 after acquiring an additional 128,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,981 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

