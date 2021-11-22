Credit Suisse AG Acquires 33,156 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 73,005 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBSW opened at $13.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

