Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,203 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after buying an additional 107,877 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,071,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,381,000.

IGV opened at $439.36 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.21 and a 200 day moving average of $400.55.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

