Credit Suisse AG Buys 15,934 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Interface worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $937.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.