Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,833 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Eventbrite worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eventbrite by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 163,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.88. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

