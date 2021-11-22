Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 87,365 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,114,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 999.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 725,739 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $4,704,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $8,288,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $3,414,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

