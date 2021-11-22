Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,121 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $23.60 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

