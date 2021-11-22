Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $148.44.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.