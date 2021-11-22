Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of TTM Technologies worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 337,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after buying an additional 235,633 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 199,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,929,000 after buying an additional 188,879 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

