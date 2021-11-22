Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Astec Industries worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

