Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Preferred Bank worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC opened at $69.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.44. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $72.35.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

