Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Hyliion worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

HYLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

In other Hyliion news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyliion stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.70. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.