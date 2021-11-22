Credit Suisse AG Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,001 shares of company stock worth $2,359,132. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.