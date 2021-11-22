Credit Suisse AG Has $1.23 Million Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,796,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,783,000.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

