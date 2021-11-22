Credit Suisse AG Has $1.26 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $91.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.34 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

